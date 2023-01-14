The fourth and the last day of Pongal is known as Kaanum Pongal, which means to see. Therefore, this Pongal day is marked as a sightseeing day. On this day, people dress up gaily; families go for picnics, visit relatives, and take a tour of the town or the city they reside in. It is a day for the outdoors, and most people leave their homes in the evening, making for a sea of humanity. This is a day to spend time with family and seek entertainment outside. This year, Kaanum Pongal 2023 will be celebrated on January 17, Tuesday. Pongal 2023 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns: Simple Dots Kolam Designs To Decorate Your Home for the Tamil Nadu Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

Celebrations of Kaanum Pongal

During Kanumu, blessings are received from elders. In Tamil Nadu, this day is also known as Virgin Pongal and is celebrated by unmarried girls by playing in the river, making Pongal and eating it there. It's customary for locals to give new clothes and money to the employees of the house. Pongal 2023 Full Calendar With Dates of Bhogi, Thai Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal.

Significance of Kaanum Pongal

Kaanum is also the Tamil version of brother's day. On this day, the women folk offer different kinds of rice to birds and pray for the well-being of their brothers. This ritual is called "Kanu". Sisters visit their brothers and inquire about their welfare. Women eat the previous day's food and pray for their brother's prosperity and health.

Being the last day of Pongal, the farmers rest and celebrate this day in high spirits. People worship their ancestors and venerate their elders. It is the time for relaxing after the three days of festivities. People go out with family and friends and have a nice day outdoors. In the villages, the shop owners or employers of firms give benevolent gifts to their employees as a token of gratitude for their excellent work throughout the year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).