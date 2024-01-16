Kaanum Pongal, also known as Kanu Pongal, is the fourth and final day of the Pongal festival. The word kanum (kaanum) in this context means ‘to visit’. The auspicious festival, which is majorly celebrated in Tamil Nadu, falls a day after Mattu Pongal. Kanum Pongal Day is dedicated to family gatherings, outings, and various forms of relaxation and leisure. This year, Kaanum Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. On this day, many families hold reunions and several social events are organised to strengthen mutual bonds. In this article, we give you all the information about the Kaanum Pongal 2024 date, significance, and celebrations related to the last day of Pongal festivities. Pongal 2024 Traditional Dishes: From Sakkarai Pongal to Payasam, 5 Traditional Dishes for the Festival.

Kaanum Pongal 2024 Date

Kaanum Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Kaanum Pongal Significance

On the day of Kaanum Pongal, relatives, friends and neighbours visit to greet each other and exchange heartfelt wishes for prosperity and happiness on Kanum Pongal. Though the name of the festival is specific to Tamil Nadu, it is also celebrated in other southern Indian states such as Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as the festival is significantly popular in South India. Traditional Pongal dishes and other delicious homemade foods are shared among family members and friends. Various cultural events, games, and entertainment activities are organized to add to the festive mood. Folk dances, music, and other traditional performances are often part of the celebration.

Kaanum Pongal Celebrations

On the day of Kaanum Pongal, women offer special prayers to the Sun god for the wellbeing of their brothers. As per the customs and traditions, women visit the brother’s house on this day. Some people visit temples or other places of worship to offer prayers and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. In Tamil Nadu, the day of Kanum Pongal is also referred to as Virgin Pongal or Kanni Pongal. The word Kanni implies maiden or unmarried girl. Unmarried girls celebrate the festival by playing in the water at the river banks and pray the god to have a very successful matrimonial life.

