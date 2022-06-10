The birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das Ji is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Jyeshtha month. On this day the followers of Sant Kabir Das remember him and recite his poems. The works of Sant Kabirdas are identified with his two-line couplets, which are known as Kabir Ke Dohe. Kabir Das Ji was born in Kashi in 1398 and died in Maghar in the year 1518. Sant Kabirdas Ji continued to condemn the evils and superstitions spread in society throughout his life. Kabirdas Ji was not only a saint but he was also a great thinker and social reformer. He has given many lessons to live life through his couplets that were in very simple language, due to which anyone can easily understand those couplets. Even today people recite his couplets.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2022 Date & Significance

This year Kabirdas Jayanti will be celebrated on June 14, 2022. Kabir Das Ji, with his couplets, removed the misconceptions prevailing in the minds of the people and made a scathing attack on the fundamentalism of religion. He wrote many couplets to improve society. That is why he was called a social reformer. At that time many types of superstitions were spread far and wide in the society. There was also a superstition that one who dies in Kashi attains heaven and the others who die in Magahar go to hell. To remove this superstition spread among the people, Kabir Ji lived in Kashi all his life, but in the end, he left for Magahar and died in Magahar itself.

It is said that the people who believed in Kabir Ji were from every religion, so when he died, there was a dispute between both Hindus and Muslims regarding his last rites. It is said that in the midst of this controversy when the sheet was removed from the dead body, there were only flowers. People distributed these flowers among themselves and performed the last rites according to their religion.

Kabir was a poet with free thoughts, his language was simple and easy to understand. After the death of Kabir Das Ji, his works were published by his sons and disciples. It has three parts, Sabad, Sakhi and Ramani. Later all his works were collected in the name of Kabir Granthavali. A combination of Braj, Awadhi, Punjabi, Urdu, Arabic and Persian can be seen in the language.

