Kali Puja, or Bengali Kali Puja, is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Kali. It is celebrated on the new moon day (Dipannita Amavasya) of the Hindu calendar month of Ashwayuja as per the amanta tradition or Kartika as per the purnimanta tradition, which typically falls in October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Kali Puja 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. Kali Puja is also popular by several other names like Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja. Kali Puja is not to be confused with Kali Chaudas and Bhoot Chaturdashi, which are a part of Diwali week festivities in the Western states of India.

The festival is especially significant in West Bengal and other places like Mithila and Anga of Bihar, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura, as well as in parts of Maharashtra. Kali Puja involves elaborate rituals and offerings made to Goddess Kali. Devotees adorn the idol or image of Kali with flowers, garlands, incense, and various offerings like sweets and fruits. As Kali Puja 2023 nears, here's all you need to know about the history and significance of the day.

Kali Puja 2023 Date and Time

Kali Puja 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. According to the Drik Panchang,

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 02:44 PM on Nov 12, 2023

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:56 PM on Nov 13, 2023

Kali Puja Nishita Time - 11:39 PM to 12:32 AM, Nov 13

Duration - 00 Hours 53 Mins

Kali Puja Significance

Kali Puja represents the victory of light over darkness and the power of the Kali Maa to destroy negativity and protect her devotees. Kali Puja holds great significance across India, especially in West Bengal and several northeastern states. In many places, grand processions featuring idols of Kali are taken through the streets. Cultural events and performances are also organised as part of the celebration.

Kali Puja Alpona Designs

How to Draw Alpona Design For Kali Puja

On the day of Kali Puja, devotees worship Kali Mata and seek her blessings for protection against negative forces and the strength to overcome challenges. Special meals and feasts are prepared, and families come together to share food and celebrate the occasion. A special bhog is prepared and offered to the Goddess.

