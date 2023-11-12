Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali, the fierce and powerful form of Goddess Durga. This grand celebration is observed with great fervour in the eastern part of India, particularly in West Bengal, Assam, and parts of Bangladesh. Kali Puja is a remarkable occasion that honours the divine feminine energy, showcasing the profound devotion of the faithful.

Kali Puja 2023 Date and Significance

This year, Kali Puja 2023 will be observed on November 12, 2023. Kali Puja typically falls on the night of the new moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, which corresponds to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. The festival is celebrated with tremendous enthusiasm. The exact date varies from year to year.

Kali Puja 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. According to the Drik Panchang,

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 02:44 PM on Nov 12, 2023

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 02:56 PM on Nov 13, 2023

Kali Puja Nishita Time - 11:39 PM to 12:32 AM, Nov 13

Duration - 00 Hours 53 Mins

The significance of Kali Puja lies in the veneration of Goddess Kali, who represents the ultimate source of Shakti (divine feminine energy). Kali is often depicted adorned with a garland of human skulls and a girdle of severed arms. She is usually depicted standing atop Lord Shiva, symbolizing the victory of time and change over creation and destruction.

Kali is regarded as a powerful and protective deity, and her worship is believed to dispel negative energies and evil forces. Devotees seek her blessings for courage, strength, and liberation from worldly sufferings. Kali Puja serves as a reminder of the eternal cycle of life, death, and rebirth.

Kali Puja Celebrations

Elaborate rituals and fervent devotional practices mark the celebrations of Kali Puja. Devotees prepare by cleaning their homes and decorating them with intricate alpana designs. The centrepiece of the celebration is the clay idol of Goddess Kali, adorned with vibrant flowers and offerings.

The main puja or worship ceremony takes place at midnight, with a sacrificial offering of a goat or another animal to appease the goddess. This practice is symbolic, representing the triumph of good over evil and the shedding of ego and desires.

Kali Puja Alpona Designs

How to Draw Alpona Design For Kali Puja

Fireworks light up the night sky during Kali Puja, adding to the festive atmosphere. Traditional music and dance performances, such as dhak (drum) beats and dhunuchi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2023 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).