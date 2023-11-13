Kali Puja is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to Kali Maa, the Goddess associated with power. Kali Puja is popular in several Indian states, including West Bengal, Assam, and parts of Orissa and Bangladesh. Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja, falls on the new moon day (Dipannita Amavasya) of the Hindu month of Kartika, corresponding to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Kali Puja 2023 falls on Sunday, November 12, 2023. During Kali Puja, devotees perform various rituals, including singing bhajans (devotional songs) and aartis. Here are some common bhajans and aarti associated with Kali Puja that you should try this time while celebrating the auspicious occasion.

Kali Puja is especially popular in West Bengal and several other places like Mithila and Anga of Bihar Odisha, Assam, and Tripura and Titwala in Maharashtra. In some years, Diwali Puja and Kali Puja fall on the same day, but in some years, Kali Puja might fall one day before Diwali Puja. During Kali Puja, worshippers honour Goddess Kali in their homes in the form of clay sculptures and pandals and seek her blessings. For Kali Puja, the day when Amavasya prevails during midnight is considered, while for Lakshmi Puja, the day when Amavasya prevails during Pradosh is considered. Happy Kali Puja 2023 to all!

