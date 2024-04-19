Kamada Ekadashi, falling on the 11th day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, holds significant religious importance for Hindus. Celebrated right after Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami, Kamada Ekadashi is believed to fulfill the wishes of devotees and remove their sins. The day is also known as Chaitra Shukla Ekadashi.

Kamada Ekadashi 2024 Date & Significance

Kamada Ekadashi 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, April 19, 2024. Observing the fast on Kamada Ekadashi is believed to bring immense blessings. It is said that fasting on this day absolves one of all sins and helps in achieving salvation (moksha). Devotees wake up early, take a bath, and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu, offering prayers and flowers. Many also visit temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and participate in bhajans and kirtans.

According to Hindu mythology, the significance of Kamada Ekadashi is narrated in the Varaha Purana. It is said that once, there was a city named Ratnapura, where a king named Pundarika ruled. The king was devoted to Lord Vishnu but had no child. Due to his devotion and observance of Kamada Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu appeared in his dream and granted him the boon of a virtuous son. The king followed the Ekadashi fast and was blessed with a son who later became a great ruler.

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha (Watch Video)

Devotees believe that observing Kamada Ekadashi helps in fulfilling desires and brings prosperity and happiness. It is also believed to remove obstacles and grant success in endeavours. The day is spent in prayer, meditation, and contemplation of the divine.

On Kamada Ekadashi, devotees follow a strict fast where they abstain from consuming grains, beans, and certain vegetables. Some devotees also refrain from drinking water throughout the day. The fast is broken on the next day, Dwadashi, after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Kamada Ekadashi holds immense significance for Hindus as a day of fasting, prayer, and seeking blessings. It is believed that observing this Ekadashi with devotion and sincerity can fulfil one's wishes and lead to spiritual upliftment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2024 07:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).