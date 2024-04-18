Kamada Ekadashi is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated with devout enthusiasm and reverence. It falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, typically occurring in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. Kamada Ekadashi 2024 will be observed on April 19, i.e., Friday. This auspicious occasion holds significant spiritual importance, as it is believed to grant devotees the blessings of Lord Vishnu and fulfil their heartfelt desires. As you observe Kamada Ekadashi 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled everything you must know about the date, significance and puja vidhi for the auspicious day. Know Date, Parana Time, Vrat Katha, Significance and Benefits of Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi.

Devotees observe Kamada Ekadashi with various religious rituals and practices. Fasting on this day is considered highly auspicious, with devotees abstaining from food and water as a mark of devotion and penance. Here's all you need to know about Kamada Ekadashi 2024.

What is the Significance of Kamada Ekadashi?

The significance of Kamada Ekadashi is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology and scriptures. According to the ancient texts, observing this Ekadashi vrat (fast) with sincerity and dedication can greatly benefit devotees. It is believed that by pleasing Lord Vishnu through devout observance of Kamada Ekadashi, one can attain liberation from the cycle of birth and death and achieve ultimate salvation (moksha). Ekadashi 2024 List for PDF Download Online: Dates, Parana Timings, Significance and Rituals of the 24 Ekadashi Vrat in the Year.

What is the Puja Vidhi of Kamada Ekadashi 2024?

The puja vidhi (rituals) of Kamada Ekadashi involves devout observance and adherence to traditional practices. Devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath, and wear clean clothes. They then offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, recite Vishnu Sahasranama or other hymns dedicated to the deity, and perform aarti (ritual of waving lamps) with incense and flowers.

Special offerings such as fruits, sweets, and sacred tulsi leaves are presented to the deity. Some devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day, consuming only water or fruits, while others may opt for a partial fast. The day is spent in meditation, reading religious scriptures, and visiting temples to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. The sincerity and devotion required to observe Kamada Ekadashi are believed to cleanse one's soul, remove obstacles, and fulfil desires.

What is the History of Kamada Ekadashi 2024?

Kamada Ekadashi is also associated with the legend of a devout Brahmin named Hemamali, who inadvertently killed a cow. Consumed by guilt and remorse, Hemamali sought redemption through the advice of the sage Vasishta. The sage instructed him to observe the fast of Kamada Ekadashi, which absolved him of his sin and granted him divine blessings. This tale underscores the power of sincere devotion and the efficacy of Kamada Ekadashi in purifying the soul and granting divine favour.

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha (Watch Video)

Kamada Ekadashi is a testament to Hindu devotees' profound faith and spiritual aspirations seeking divine grace and fulfilment. Wishing everyone a Happy Kamada Ekadashi 2024!

