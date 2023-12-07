Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that marks the birth of the Hindu deity Hanuman. The celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm by Hindus across India and in various parts of the world. In Karnataka, particularly among the Kannada-speaking population, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated with traditional rituals and is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi, during the Margashirsha month. The day is popularly known as Hanuman Vratam. This year, Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, December 24. The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 06:24 AM on December 24 and will end at 05:54 AM on December 25. Scroll down to learn more about the Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2023 date, timings, shubh muhurat and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Date

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, December 24. Next year, Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will take place on December 13.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Kannada Hanuman Jayanti Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 06:24 AM on December 24 and end at 05:54 AM on December 25. Vivah Panchami 2023 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: Know the Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Kannada Hanuman Jayanti Significance

Lord Hanuman is worshipped as a deity with the ability to gain victory over evil and provide protection to the devotees. On the day of Kannada Hanuman Jayanti, devotees of Hanuman celebrate him and seek his blessings to protect them. They visit Lord Hanuman temples to worship the deity and read Hanuman Chalisa and Ramayana. Devotees visit temples and apply vermillion to their foreheads from Hanuman's murti. As per a popular legend, when Lord Hanuman found Sita applying sinduram to her forehead, he enquired about this custom. She replied that doing so would ensure a long life for her husband, Lord Rama. Hanuman then proceeded to smear his entire body with vermillion, thus ensuring Lord Rama's immortality.

