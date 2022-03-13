Karadaiyan Nombu, also known as Karadayan Nonbu is a major festival performed by all women from the Tamil brahmin community at the time on Meena Sankranti or Sankramana. This year the Karadaiyan Nombu will be observed on Monday, March 14. Women observe a strict fast known as Karadayan Vritham on this day and a special feast is prepared for the occasion. The special dish is called Karadai Nombu Adai which is made of rice flour, grated coconut, soaked white kidney beans, green chillies, water, and salt. Then the bhog is eaten hot and with butter. Karadaiyan Nombu 2022 Date and Timing in Tamil: Know Significance and Sathyavan Savithri Story of Karadaiyan Nombu Vratham.

Furthermore, the festival is related to Savitri and her husband Satyavan. During the occasion, devotees worship Goddess Parvati and Gauri. Special mantras are chanted at the time of offering the Karadai to Goddess Gowri. The auspicious day is widely observed in the southern states of India like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. Furthermore, people also make beautiful rangoli designs known as Kolam and muggulu which are made with joining dots in front of their homes to attract positivity and good energy. We have curated creative and easy Karadaiyan Nombu special rangoli idea videos below:

Karadaiyan Nombu is also observed in foreign countries like the USA, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, and Malaysia. The Tamil celebration is marked on the first day of Panguni in the southern calendar. For the well-being of husbands, people also wear yellow thread that also has a yellow colour flower, around the neck which is referred to as ‘Karadai Nombu Saradu’.

