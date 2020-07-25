New Delhi, July 25: Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day that makes every Indian Proud. This day is observed on July 26. It was on this day in 1999 when Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil that were occupied by Pakistan infiltrators. To relive the history, Indian Army in a post told the country what happened on June 25, 1999, a day before the "Operation Vijay" achieved success.

Indian Army in a post said: "25 July 1999 ‘Operation Vijay’. Indian Army launched a daring attack at Zulu Top in Muskoh Valley. Undaunted courage and unflinching determination of our troops led to successful capture of the objective. #21YearsOfKargil."

The Army also remembered the sacrifice of the Kargil War heroes. "Operation Vijay is a saga of courage, valour and sacrifice of brave soldiers of the Indian Army. 26 July will be remembered for the determination and daring leadership and raw courage of our soldiers." the army said.

The Kargil War is one of the most valiant operations by the Army. 527 Indian soldiers were martyred in the Kargil war to recapture Indian posts from troops of the Pakistan Army.

To celebrate this historic day, the government has announced a national-level quiz competition. "India is celebrating 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July 2020 to commemorate the contribution of our warriors. To inculcate patriotism among students the Government of India is organising a national level quiz," says the MyGov website.

Students who are planning to take part in the quiz competition can visit the MyGov website. The competition will end on July 27, 2020. "Students, how much do you know about the Kargil war? On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, we bring you a national level quiz competition to commemorate the contribution of our warriors," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted.

