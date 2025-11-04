Kartik Purnima is an important cultural celebration in the Hindu, Sikh and Jain community. Kartik Purnima has different significance in these cultures and is mainly celebrated as an extremely auspicious day. In the Vaishnav community, Kartik Purnima is believed to be an extremely important day to worship Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. The traditional commemorations of Tulsi Vivah, which begins on Prabodhini Ekadashi culminates on the day of Kartik Purnima. As we prepare to celebrate Kartik Purnima 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Kartik Purnima and its significance.

When is Karik Purnima 2025? Karik Purnima will be commemorated on November 5. The celebration traditionally falls a fortnight after Diwali celebration and is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by different communities across the country. Karthik month is believed to be one of the most auspicious months as it is filled with several festivals and important mythological observances. Kartika Purnima Wishes: Share Happy Kartik Purnima Greetings With These Tripurari Purnima HD Images, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers To Share on the Full Moon Night.

One of the most important moments of Karthik Purnima is the moonrise time on this day. The Purnima Tithi to celebrate Kartik Purnima 2025 begins at 10:36 PM on Nov 04, 2025 and will go on till 06:48 PM on Nov 05, 2025. The Moonrise on Purnima will occur at 05:46 PM.

Significance of Kartik Purnima

The celebration of Kartik Purnima marks various important observances in different religious communities. In Hinduism, Kartika Purnima is closely associated with Prabodhini Ekadashi, which marks the end of the chaturmasya. Devotees usually take a holy dip in the Ganges on this occasion. Meanwhile people in the Jain community welcome Kartika Purnima by visiting Palitana, a Jain pilgrimage centre. In Sikhism, some people celebrate Kartik Purnima as a Gurpurab or Prakash Parva of Guru Nanak, the first Guru of the Sikhs.

It is the general consensus that the full moon day in the month of Karikeya is of immense importance for one and all. It is important to note that in South India, Kartika Purnima is also celebrated as the birthday of Kartikeya, the god of war and younger son of Shiva and is referred to as Kartighai Deepam. However, this celebration occurs on a different day. Kartighai Deepam 2025 will be marked on December 4. We hope that the celebration of Kartik Purnima brings with it the prosperity and growth that you deserve.

