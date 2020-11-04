Karva Chauth Katha: Karva Chauth is one of the most sacred festive events for the people of the Hindu community. This year, the occasion of Karva Chauth is on November 4, i.e. today. Women observe fasting on this day, from sunrise to sunset, and wait for the moonrise to have food, for the longevity and safety of their husband. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to Karva Chauth. There are several stories based on the observance of Karwa Chauth. If you are looking for the Karva Chauth Katha, then you have come to the right place. We, at LatestLY, bring you one of the most popular stories to know why is the festive event of Karwa Chauth is celebrated amidst grandeur festivities in India.

The Real Karwa Chauth Story (Karva Chauth Katha)

As per a legend, there was a beautiful queen named Veervati, who was the sole sister of 7 brothers. It is said that she observed her first Karva Chauth at her parents’ house, where she had vowed to keep strict fasting on that occasion. The day went past by just fine, but she felt really hungry and helpless while waiting for the moonrise.

Her loving brothers couldn’t see her sister in this state and decided to take matters in their hands. They made an illusion with a mirror on a fig (peepal) tree near their house, which looked like a moon. The sister saw the illusion, and thinking of it as a moon, decided to break her fast.

However, things took an ugly turn. When the sister took her first bite of the food, she sneezed. In her second bite of food, she found a hair strand. While she was having her third bite, she was given the news of her dead husband. She started crying loudly learning the news of her husband.

She was weeping and praying simultaneously. In a short while, a Goddess appeared in front of her. Queen Veervati narrated the entire story. The Goddess told Veervati the truth that her loving brothers had created the illusion of the moon and hence the tragedy. The Goddess then told Veervati that she will have to repeat the fast with strict devotion.

And when Queen Veervati repeated her Karva Chauth fast with utmost dedication, and by following all the rituals, the deity of death, Yama, was compelled to restore life in her husband, who got alive again.

There are many legends for the observance of Karwa Chauth, but the tale of Queen Veervati is one of the most popular across cultures.

