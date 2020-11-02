The festival of Karva Chauth is here. Fasting on this day is considered to be extremely auspicious because if married women don't eat or drink on this day and pray for their husband's long life, they get the blessings. However, if you are planning to fast Karva Chauth, you might want to follow the right rituals and rules. There is a list of dos and don'ts that you might want to abide by. On this day only after Maa Parvati and Ganesha are worshipped throughout the day women break their fast after sighting and paying obeisance to the moon with a decorated Karva Chauth thali and chalni.

Your solah shringar is extremely important, and it is incomplete without mehndi. So if you are looking for some amazing Arabic Mehendi designs, Dark Mehndi, Dark Mehndi Designs, Easy Mehandi Designs, Full hand Mehendi designs, we have a list full of patterns just for you for Karwa Chauth. Fasting of Karva Chauth is considered to be one of the most difficult fasts because women fast without water and food. They break their fast by offering argh or holy water to the moon in the evening. If this is your first Karva Chauth, you might want to keep in mind the dos and don'ts of Karva Chauth.

Keep anger at bay. Do not think of evil or use profanity.

Don't forget to start the fast by eating a sargi. Sargi should be eaten before sunrise facing the southeast direction.

Nirjala fast MUST be observed throughout the day on Karva Chauth.

Solah Shringar is important on Karva Chauth. .

To break the fast, arghya is considered to be very important and auspicious on the day of fasting of Karva Chauth.

The husband of the woman fasting must give her the first sip of water in the day.

The women observing the fast must avoid the colour black on Karva Chauth and must choose colours like red or yellow clothes as they are considered auspicious.

Women must wake up in the morning and touch the feet of elders in the house seeking blessings.

One must read the story of Karva Chauth and narrate it to each other.

On Karva Chauth, mother-in-law must give her daughter-in-law sargi that can include new clothes, jewellery, sweets etc.

Do take the blessings of your mother-in-law on this day, because without taking their blessings, your fast of Karva Chauth remains incomplete.

This year Karwa Chauth may be celebrated differently because of the coronavirus pandemic, so you might want to stay at home and not attend get-togethers. Also, check out the Karva Chauth 2020 date, significance, shubh muhurat, rituals and more about the fast women keep for their husbands' long life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2020 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).