Karva Chauth fast is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month which this year will be observed on Wednesday, November 4. On this day, married women fast without even water to pray for good luck and husband's long life. Married women worship Chandra Dev for her husband's happy life. Sargi is eaten before starting the Karva Chauth fast, before sunrise given by mother-in-law.

While eating sargi, one should sit facing the south-east direction. If possible, wear red, yellow or green clothes on this day and only after Maa Parvati and Ganesha are worshipped throughout the day women break their fast after sighting and paying obeisance to the moon with a decorated Karva Chauth thali and chalni. It is only the husbands that can break their wives' fasts after married women place a clay lamp in the sieve, look at the moon and then their husband. It isn't easy to sail through the day without water or food so here are a few things you can do to make the day easier:

Scroll Through The Internet

The easiest thing to do would be to sit and scroll through the internet. Time really flies that way. However, that doesn't mean you do mindless scrolling, check out some of the information, you wanted to for a long time. Watch a series or a movie.

Mehendi Party

Gather your close ones and call some Mehendi professionals to get Mehendi applied. If you are looking for Arabic Mehendi designs, Dark Mehndi, Dark Mehndi Designs, Easy Mehandi Designs, Full hand Mehendi designs, we have your back.

Catch up on Reading

Read books. You could read about the history of this festival or just about any book and you will see that magically it will be time for you to get ready and break your fast.

Go For a Spa

Many women go for a spa to relax and also kill some time. This will also help you look prettier for the evening when you get all decked up.

Play Games

If you are someone who just loves games, you might want to do that to kill time, spend time with your family and play games with children maybe.

Call Over Friends

One of the best ways to spend the day would be to call over your other friends who are also fasting together the time will pass in a jiffy.

And while you are at it why not send across Happy Karva Chauth Wishes, Happy Karva Chauth Wishes For Husband & Happy Karva Chauth Wishes In Hindi to your loved ones. Mark all the people you know and send them Happy Karwa Chauth, Happy Karwa Chauth moonrise, Happy Karwa Chauth wishes for wife, Karva Chauth Messages, etc.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).