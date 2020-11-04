Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. The one-day festival is marked with great enthusiasm by Hindu women who keep a fast for their husband. Mostly marked in North Indian states, this is a strict fast where women abstain from drinking water or eating food through the entire daytime. They only break their fast after sighting the moon. The tradition is very popular and even those living outside the country follow this day. So moonrise timings are very important for every person following the Karwa Chauth Vrat. If you are living in the US, then don't worry as we have got you the updates of moonrise timings on November 4 here. In this section we will cover the major states of Florida, New York, California, Chicago and Washington. People do search for Karwa Chauth moonrise timings in their respective timezone. In this section, we will give you tentative updates about moonrise in these states of US. Happy Karva Chauth 2020 Greetings For Husband and Wife: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, GIF Messages, Romantic Quotes and SMS to Send on Karwa Chauth Vrat.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most significant observances in life of a married woman as they pray for their husband's longevity. They read the story of Rani Veervati which inspires this festive Vrat. There is a special Karwa Chauth Puja in the evening for which women dress up in new clothes, adorn in the solah shringar and celebrate the occasion happily. The Karva Chauth Vrat is broken only after sighting of the moon. So moonrise timings for the day are very important. Tentatively the moonrise in Florida today is at 8:40 PM, moonrise in Washington will be around 7:05 PM, the moon rise in Chicago would be at 19:24 PM. Karwa Chauth 2020: Unable to See the Moon? Here's the Vidhi, Rituals & Holy Mantra to Still Break Your Karva Chauth Fast & State-Wise Moon Sighting Time.

So if you are observing this fast today, stay tuned in here as we will get you the moonrise updates on major states in the US. Wishing all the women all the strength and commitment to mark this special observance. Happy Karwa Chauth 2020!

