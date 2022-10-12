Karwa Chauth 2022 is here and it is an auspicious fasting day observed by Hindu women for the healthy and long life of their husbands. The fasting starts with an early morning ritual called Sargi. Sargi is prepared by the mother-in-law of the woman who is fasting so she can consume it early morning before sunrise. It is a pre-dawn meal that women consume to ensure a successful and easy fast. It is a very important meal that consists of fruits, coconut, feni and other nutritious items. Ladies wish all the women in their families on this day by sending them messages saying Happy Karwa Chauth and Happy Sargi. As you celebrate Karwa Chauth 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages for daughters and daughters-in-law that you can download and share as WhatsApp messages, GIF Images, greetings, HD wallpapers and SMS with them. Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes for Mother and Mother-in-Law: Share Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Images To Show Appreciation for Your Loving Mothers This Fasting Day.

Women eat Sargi before sunrise and then start their Nirjala fast for Karwa Chauth. The fast is observed from dawn to dusk for the long and healthy life of their husband. Karwa Chauth is a romantic festival which has different traditions and rituals. Sargi is one such important ritual related to Karwa Chauth. As your daughter and daughter-in-law prepare to celebrate Karwa Chauth, here are loving WhatsApp messages, GIF images, greetings, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can share with her.

Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes for Daughters and Daughters-in-Law

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Found a Sweet and Caring Daughter in Our Daughter in Law and We Wish Her a Happy Married Life Showered With Love and Blessings From God. Wishing You a Very Happy Karva Chauth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Observe This Fast for Your Loving Husband, We Send You Best Wishes on Karva Chauth and Pray to God To Always Shower His Blessings and Love on You and Your Husband. Happy Karva Chauth.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Festive Occasion of Karva Chauth, I Wish That Your Fast and Love Bring Happiness and Understanding to Your Married Life and Fill It With New Hopes and Smiles. Happy Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Day Strengthens the Bond of Love Between You Two. May the Almighty Bless You With a Happy and Long Married Life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have Always Been a Great Daughter and We Know That You Are Also a Wonderful Wife. May This Karwa Chauth Bring In Your Life More Happiness and More Compatibility for a Blessed Married Life.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 Wishes To Send to Daughters-in-Law and Daughters Observing Karva Chauth Vrat

The Sargi thali not only contains fruits, dry fruits, coconut and other eatables but also the items of Shingaar for married women. After eating Sargi, women do not eat or drink anything once they start their fast. The fast finally ends at night with the moonrise when women do Chand Puja. They offer food and water to the moon first and then consume it themselves. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth 2022!

