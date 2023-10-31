Karwa Chauth is a significant and traditional Hindu festival observed by married women. It involves fasting from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The fast is broken only after they sight the moon. The auspicious festival is marked by women wearing vibrant and traditional ensembles, often in bridal hues. This festive is also celebrated by Bollywood industry and notably for some celebrities, this will be their first Karwa Chauth. Divas like Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, and Kiara Advani and others would be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year. When Is Karwa Chauth 2023? Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha Video and Significance of Karva Chauth Vrat in India Today, we bring you a list of notable Bollywood couples who are set to celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time this year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's wedding was one of the most talked-about affairs in the industry. They got married in an intimate ceremony with just the presence of close friends and family. The Chopras and the Chadhas reunited under one roof to celebrate their love. The couple tied the knot on September 24, and this year will be their first Karwa Chauth.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

After keeping their love affair a secret for the longest time, Sidharth and Kiara finally tied the knot on February 7 in a royal wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Sidharth and Kiara had a beautiful and romantic wedding! Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was a truly magical and memorable event. Interestingly, the couple will be celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year and their fans are eagerly waiting for their dreamy pictures.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak

Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi got married to director Abhishek Pathak in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. It was attended by their friends and loved ones. The couple shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on social media.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul The star couple, tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Athiya and Rahul will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple this year, and fans can't wait! Check Out Athiya-KL Rahul's Wedding Pictures: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) We hope B-town divas have a memorable Karwa Chauth. We can't wait to see the lovely photos of the newlyweds.

