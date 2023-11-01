Karwa Chauth is observed during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on November 1 (October 31 according to different time zone). This festival is observed by married Hindu women in India and across the world, and it symbolises the deep love and bond shared between couples. The day is marked by women fasting from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the longevity and well-being of their husbands or partners. The breaking of the fast occurs after the moon has risen, making the moonrise time a crucial aspect of this festival. For Karwa Chauth 2023, individuals across various cities in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia will be keen to know the exact moonrise time. So, if you reside in cities like Washington, New York, Chicago, London, Birmingham, Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra, this article is for you. Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time on November 1 in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Other Indian Cities: Know Citi-Wise Chandra Darshan Timings.

Hindu mythology recounts a rich history of Karwa Chauth. Goddess Parvati undertook the fast with the aim of having Lord Shiva as her husband and ensuring his safety. When Draupadi was concerned about her husband Arjun, who had gone to Nilgiris for meditation, Lord Krishna advised her to observe the Karwa Chauth fast. Similarly, Karva Devi observed the Karwa Chauth Vrat for her husband’s safety after he was attacked by a crocodile. Savitri, too, acknowledged Karwa Chauth and made a vow to Lord Yama to restore her husband’s soul.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time in The United States

Get Moonrise Timings in the US

1. Moonrise in Texas City on Karwa Chauth Day - 08:44 PM on October 31

2. Moonrise in New Jersey on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:38 PM on October 31

3. Moonrise in New York City on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:38 PM on October 31

4. Moonrise in Washington DC on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:58 PM on October 31

5. Moonrise in Chicago on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:30 PM on October 31

Get Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

1. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Texas City - 06:34 PM to 07:52 PM on October 31

2. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in New Jersey - 05:54 PM to 07:15 PM on October 31

3. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in New York City - 05:54 PM to 07:15 PM on October 31

4. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Washington DC - 06:09 PM to 07:30 PM on October 31

5. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Chicago - 05:46 PM to 07:08 PM on October 31

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time in The United Kingdom

Get Moonrise Timings in the United Kingdom

1. Moonrise in London on Karwa Chauth Day - 05:38 PM on October 31

2. Moonrise in Birmingham on Karwa Chauth Day - 05:38 PM on October 31

Get Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

1. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in London - 04:36 PM to 06:02 PM on October 31

2. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Birmingham - 04:40 PM to 06:07 PM on October 31

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time in Canada

Get Moonrise Timings in the United Kingdom

1. Moonrise in Ottawa on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:24 PM on October 31

2. Moonrise in Toronto on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:48 PM on October 31

3. Moonrise in Vancouver on Karwa Chauth Day - 07:18 PM on October 31

Get Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

1. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Ottawa - 05:52 PM to 07:15 PM on October 31

2. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Toronto - 06:10 PM to 07:32 PM on October 31

3. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Vancouver - 05:53 PM to 07:18 PM on October 31

Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time in Australia

Get Moonrise Timings in the United Kingdom

1. Moonrise in Sydney on Karwa Chauth Day - 11:14 PM on November 1

2. Moonrise in Melbourne on Karwa Chauth Day - 11:54 PM on November 1

3. Moonrise in Canberra on Karwa Chauth Day - 11:28 PM on November 1

Get Karva Chauth Vrat Puja Shubh Muhurat

1. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Sydney - 07:23 PM to 08:26 PM on November 1

2. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Melbourne - 07:54 PM to 08:56 PM on November 1

3. Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat in Canberra - 07:33 to 08:36 on November 1

The term “Karwa Chauth” originates from the two clay pots used during the festival, one filled with water and the other with milk. Karwa Chauth is a festival of love and devotion, celebrated by Hindu women who fast from dawn to dusk for their husbands or partners. They wait for the moon to appear in the sky, either on a rooftop or at a temple, before breaking their fast. The festival is a way of expressing their loyalty and affection to their spouses.

