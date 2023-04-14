Khalsa Sajna Diwas, also known as Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is the foundation day of the Khalsa Panth. Khalsa Sajna Diwas is observed every year on April 14. Khalsa Panth was created in 1699 AD by the creator of Sikhism, Sahib e Kamaal Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandapur Sahib, Punjab. Since then, this day has been observed as Khalsa Sajna Diwas and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people of Sikh community. As you observe Khalsa Sajna Diwas 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS. Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images And Wallpapers to Download And Share on Vaisakhi

In a congregation of approx 80000 disciples Guru Nanak ji came with a naked sword and demand for a head surprising all the people present there. After a while, Bhai Daya Ram stood up and offered his head to the guru and was taken to a tent by Guru Nanak. He came out again with a blooded naked sword asking for another head and repeated the same procedure three more times. Bohag Bihu 2023 Images & Assamese New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Send Messages and Greetings to Family and Friends Celebrating Rongali Bihu.

The five disciples who came up were Bhai Daya Ram Khatree from Lahore, Bhai Dharam Dass from Delhi, Bhai Himmat Rai from Orissa, Bhai Mohkam Chand from Gujarat and Bhai Sahib Chand from Karnataka. These five Sikhs were titles as Panj Piare and guru ji authorised them to include aspirants in Sikhism by administering Amrit. This day hence was a memorable day for all the people of Sikh community. Here is a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on Khalsa Sajna Diwas 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, he also founded the principles of Khalsa which are the 5 Ks. The principles include Kes with Keski(hair to be maintained in a turban), Kangha( specially designed wooden comb for keeping uncut hair Kes in place and clean), Kara or iron bracelet(to remind Khalsa of self restraint), Kachhehra or knee length ( specially designed cotton shorts to be worn by Khalsa for chastity) and Kirpan( a sword to defend oneself and the poor, weak and oppressed). Wishing everyone Happy Khalsa Sajna Diwas 2023!

