Kharna is a significant ritual observed during the Chhath Puja festival, specifically on the second day of the four-day celebration. Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, a Vedic goddess. The Kharna ritual typically occurs on the second day of Chhath Puja, known as "Kharna Day." Chhath Kharna Puja 2023 will be observed this year on Saturday, November 18. It involves fasting throughout the day, with devotees breaking their fast in the evening after performing the evening puja (prayer). The fast is broken after offering the evening arghya (offering) to the setting sun. As you observe Kharna Day during Chhath Puja 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of Happy Kharna Puja 2023 messages, Chhath Puja 2023 wishes, Happy Kharna Puja 2023 images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. Chhath Puja 2023 Samagri List: Important Puja Items For Chhath Puja Ceremony To Worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Devotees, especially women, observe a day-long fast during Kharna. This fast is considered rigorous, involving abstaining from food and water. In the evening, devotees prepare offerings for the puja, including kheer (sweet rice pudding), puris (fried bread), bananas, and other seasonal fruits. After sunset, the devotees perform the evening puja, which involves offering the prepared food to the Sun God. The offerings are then distributed among family members and consumed to break the day-long fast. During the puja, devotees seek the blessings of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God for their family's well-being, prosperity, and longevity. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Kharna Day 2023 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day. Chhath Puja 2023 Bhojpuri Geet That Capture the Essence of Chhath Puja Festivities (Watch Videos).

The Kharna ritual holds cultural and spiritual significance, symbolising purity, devotion, and gratitude. It is believed that observing the fast and performing the rituals during Kharna purifies the mind and body of the devotees. The food prepared and offered is considered sacred, and consuming it after the ritual is believed to bring blessings and good fortune.

