Kiss Day 2020 Date & Significance: All You Need to Know About the Seventh Day of Valentine Week

Happy Kiss Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Kiss Day is celebrated just one day before Valentine's Day celebration on February 13, every year, and marks the seventh day of Valentine's Week. The annual display of love, togetherness and romance is commemorated on February 14 across the world as Valentine's Day. And the last day before this grand celebration is one of the most intimate and cherished acts of love - the kiss. Whether it is the caring kiss on the forehead, or the innocent peck on the cheek, there are various ways of bringing out your love and appreciation for your partner on this day. Kiss Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Kissing Quotes, GIF Images and SMS Greetings to Send on Last Day of Valentine Week.

Kiss Day is celebrated in different ways by different people. But most romance lovers enjoy celebrating this day with a close date that goes into the night, and bring in Valentine's Day with love-filled kisses. Kiss Day is super special, not only because it inches us closer to the grand celebration of Valentine's Day, but also because of the meaning that it holds for all the romantics. From the passion-filled smooches that take you off your feet to the adorable flying kisses that fill the air with love, there are multiple meanings to this celebration for all.

Valentine Week celebrates the power of love and stands as a reminder of the great work that Saint Valentine contributed to. As we inch closer to the celebration, romantics around the world are busy planning their special surprises to make this Week memorable for their loved ones. And while couples once only celebrated these days, the definition of love that captures this celebration is evolving. So if you are a romantic, and are eager to spread the mushy love, Valentine's Week is just the right thing for you.