Kiss Day is the seventh day of Valentine's Week and is celebrated on February 13 every year. On this day, lovers kiss their partners as a sign of commitment and promise each other to be there forever. The day is a perfect opportunity for new lovers as they can kiss their crush for the first time and express their love for them. A simple kiss on Kiss Day means you’ll stick together no matter what. A tender and soft kiss can melt your partner’s heart! On Kiss Day 2023, make it a point to express your love for your partner with a simple kiss, as it has the power to evoke love and a strong emotional bond between the two. As we gear to celebrate the love week, here’s all you need to know about Rose Day 2023 date, how Rose Day is celebrated, and more.

Kiss Day Significance And Celebrations

Kiss Day aims to give lovebirds a great chance to express their love and emotions wholeheartedly. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, Hug Day— and finally, Valentine’s Day! A simple, soft kiss can brighten your day and make your partner feel loved too! The intimate touch helps you to connect emotionally with your partner, thus making your bond even stronger. Kiss Day 2023 Wishes: Sweet Messages, Greetings, Images, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS for the Seventh Day of Valentine’s Week.

Notably, science reveals that kissing leads to a chemical reaction that releases the 'love hormones' known as oxytocin. The release of love hormones triggers affection, helping people strengthen their relationships. So on Kiss Day 2023, think of a thoughtful gift for your partner and make a promise for forever with a tender kiss.

