Korean New Year, also known as Seollal, is the first day of the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It originates from ancient China and is one of the most important holidays in the Korean peninsula. Korean New Year 2023 will be observed on Sunday, January 22, and the public holiday for the same will be observed on Monday, January 23. It is the Korean version of the Chinese New Year. The Korean New Year celebrations last for three days; a day before the New Year, during the New Year and the next day after the New Year. As you celebrate Korean New Year 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, quotes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your family and friends.

The Korean New Year generally occurs in January or February on the second new moon after the winter solstice. If there is an intercalary eleventh or twelfth month in the lead-up to the New Year, then the New Year falls on the third new moon after solstice. It is celebrated with great zeal in Korea. You can share these Korean New Year 2023 wishes and greetings as Lunar New Year images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, quotes and SMS with your loved ones.

Korean New Year 2023 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrations and Good Times Are What I Wish You; Smiles and Happiness Are What I Pray for You; Happy Korean New Year to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Sunshine, Let There Be Goodness, Let There Be Joy, Let There Be Positivity. Wishing a Happy Korean New Year to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All Success and Prosperity, Happiness and Joy. Wishing You a Very Blessed Korean New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Prosperous and Successful Time As You Start a New Chapter of Life. Best Wishes on Korean New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Korean New Year, I Wish You a Year Full of Celebrations With Your Loved Ones and Good Fortune.

On this day, Koreans visit their family, perform ancestral rites, eat traditional food and play traditional folk games. Children receive money from their elders in red or white packets after performing a formal bow, a tradition adopted from China. Wishing everyone a Happy Korean New Year 2023!

