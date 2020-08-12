It is an auspicious festival today, the festive day of Janmashtami and Dahi Kala. Also spelt as Gokulashtami it marks the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is usually marked with fervour, in parts of North India and Maharashtra but this time due to coronavirus, the celebrations will differ. But you can still send out your happy wishes and messages of good blessings and luck to everyone via social media. For people in Maharashtra, we have got the latest collection of Gokulashtami and Dahi Kala messages in Marathi in this article. Celebrate this beautiful occasion by sending Laddu Gopal photos, greetings, messages, images and WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIF images to everyone. And your search for all the latest messages of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 in Marathi ends here. Janmashtami 2020 Images & Lord Krishna HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gokulashtami With Kanha Photos, GIF Greetings & WhatsApp Stickers.

As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. He is also known as Gopal or Bal Gopal. People keep a fast and pray to Lord Krishna at home, there is even a special bhog prepared for prasad. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami people look for Lord Krishna images, Happy Janmashtami WhatsApp messages in Marathi, pictures of Radha Krishna with wishes to each other online. They also update their DPs and status messages to mark this festival on several social media sites. We have just got you the perfect collection of such images and messages all for free download.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami (File Photo)

Message Reads: Radhe chi Bhakti, Basri chi Godi, Lonyacha Swaas sobtila Gopokanchi Raas. Milun Sajra Karu Shri Krishna Janmashtami cha Divas aaj. Gokulashtami chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: कृष्ण ज्याचं नाव गोकुळ ज्याचं धाम अशा भगवान श्रीकृष्णाला

कोटी कोटी प्रणाम, कृष्ण जन्माष्टमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Message Reads: Tumhala Sarvanna Krishna Janmashtami chya Hardik Shubhechha!

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

Message Reads: गोकुळाष्टमीच्या कृष्णभक्तांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Lord Krishna GIF

Watch Video of Janmashtami 2020 Greetings:

How to Download Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers?

You can additionally send nice WhatsApp stickers to convey your messages and greetings for the day. There are special sticker packs available on the Play Store for almost every festive day. So check for Krishna stickers for Whatsapp and send them to your friends and family. You can also click here. We hope our collection of all these lovely messages and images help you to send your greetings of this special festive day. Wishing all our readers, Happy Janmashtami 2020!

