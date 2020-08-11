The auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is here. Also called Gokulashtami, the day is celebrated to honour Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary. He is the eighth avatar of Hindu God, Lord Vishnu. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with much pomp and fervour every year. However, because Janmashtami 2020 is in the middle of a pandemic, the celebration is limited. Huge gathering is a big no-no, and visits in many temples are also restricted. People can still make Janmashtami 2020 celebration memorable by sharing Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020 wishes and messages to your near ones. This way, you can celebrate the festival while you pray for their well-being to Lord Krishna. In this article, we bring you Krishna Janmashtami 2020 wishes in Hindi, Shri Krishna HD images, Laddu Gopal’s photos, Gokulashtami messages, GIFs and WhatsApp stickers. These Janmashtami 2020 greetings in Hindi can also be sent as Facebook, Instagram and other social media posts.

Lord Krishna and his tales are very popular among devotees. A naughty kid raised in Gokul, his playful pranks to steal butter, spreads laughter among people. Lord Krishna is also described as an important figure in the Bhagavata Purana, where he was described as the charioteer for the warrior Arjun and guided throughout his journey. Gokulashtami festival is significant for the devotees of Lord Krishna. Aside from performing the religious and traditional rituals, people share Krishna Janmashtami wishes and images to each other, as a reminder to Krishna’s teachings on his birth anniversary. Below in this article, check our Janmashtami 2020 wishes in Hindi, Gokulashtami messages, greetings, Facebook images and WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the birthday of Laddu Gopal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chandan Ki Khushboo, Resham Ka Haar, Sawan Ki Sugandh Aur Barish Ki Phoowar, Radha Ki Umeed, Kanhaiya Ka Pyar, Mubarak Ho Aapko Janmashtami Ka Tyohar. Happy Janmashtami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Krishna Jinka Naam, Gokul Jinka Dham, Aise Shri Krishna Bhagwan Ko, Hum Sab Ka Pranam, Janmashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye Aur Krishna Janmashtami Ki Badhai!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Ho Murli Dhar Gopal Ki, Jai Ho Kanhaiya Lal Ki. Janmashtami Ke Pawan Avsar Par Aapko Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Krishna Kaho Ya, Kaho Govinda, Ya Kaho Banwaari, Gokul Me Jo Kare Niwas, Sab Gopiyan Jin Par Vaari, Devki- Yashoda Jinki Maiyya, Wo Hain Mere Krishan Muraari. Shubh Janmashtami

