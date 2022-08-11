Krishna Janmashtami is the annual celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna that is commemorated in the month of August or September. Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18 and 19 and will be marked with great fervour and enthusiasm. This celebration is usually a two-day affair that begins with the Krishna Janmashtami Puja on one evening followed by the commemoration of Dahi Handi on the next day. This festival is especially grand in Maharashtra and other North Indian states. As we prepare to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2022, here is everything you need to know about this festival, its significance, Shubh Muhurat and Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Puja timings and vidhi, etc. Janmashtami 2022 Decoration Ideas: How To Dress Kanha Ji and Decorate Laddu Gopal Jhula for the Festival, Easy and Beautiful Ways To Do It!

When is Krishna Janmashtami 2022?

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18 and 19. Krishna Janmashtami celebrations begin on the Ashtami Tithi and mark the birth of Lord Krishna — the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Ashtami Tithi Begins at 9.20 pm on Aug 18, 2022, and will go on till 10.59 pm on Aug 19, 2022. However, the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami is marked around midnight.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Puja Timings

The most important Puja during Krishna Janmashtami is the Nishita Puja, where an idol of Balkrishna is kept on a swing and is worshipped.

Nishita Puja Time for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 are from 12.12 am to 12.58 am, August 19

Duration — 46 minutes

Midnight Moment — 12.35 am, August 19

Significance of Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations are especially important for devotees of Lord Krishna. The celebration is usually filled with a balance of rituals and traditions and fun observances. After the midnight puja of Lord Krishna, the following morning is dedicated to celebrating the young and mischievous life of Krishna as a child. Since Lord Krishna was known to steal butter from his neighbourhood and was lovingly called Makhan Chor, the tradition of Dahi Handi — where people form a human pyramid and try to break an earthen pot filled with butter or curd — is observed.

We hope that this Krishna Janmashtami fills your life with all the happiness, love and light. Happy Janmashtami 2022!

