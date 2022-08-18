Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on August 19, Friday. Krishna Janmashtami is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm worldwide. The temples of Lord Krishna are decorated with lights and flowers and witness a huge footfall on this day. Devotees of Lord Krishna visit the temples to celebrate this day. As you celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings for the day to all your friends and family members. From Prem Mandir in Vrindavan to Shree Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, Know About These Famous Lord Krishna Temples in India

Lord Krishna was very naughty during his childhood. He was popular for stealing butter and therefore was known lovingly as Makhan Chor. He had also killed many demons, including his maternal uncle, who wanted to kill Lord Krishna. On this day, people send greetings to their loved ones through various social media platforms. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for Krishna Janmashtami 2022.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings Read: May the Brave Deeds of Lord Krishna Inspire You to Face Every Problem. Jai Shri Krishna!

May Murli Manohar Bless You!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami (File Image)

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings Read: May Murli Manohar Continue to Shower Health and Happiness on Your Family, and May You Always Remain on His List of Favourites. Happy Gokulashtami.

Celebrate This Auspicious Occasion!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings Read: Happy Janmashtami. It Was on This Auspicious Day That Lord Krishna Was Born to Fight Against Unrighteousness and Save Humankind.

Wishing You All a Very Happy Gokulashtami!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings Read: Wishing You a Very Happy Gokulashtami. Celebrate the Birth of Lord Krishna, Who Enchants Everyone With His Playful Mischiefs.

Lord Krishna Will Show You the Way…

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 (File Image)

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings Read: Krishna Shows You the Way in Your Life As He Showed the Way to Arjuna in the Battle of Mahabharata. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Greetings: Celebrate Gokulashtami With Beautiful Wishes & HD Images

The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9.20 pm on August 18, Thursday and will end at 10.59 pm on August 19, Friday. Therefore, most people would be celebrating Janmashtami 2022 on August 19. Lord Krishna was born at midnight and thus many people believe that Lord Krishna accepts the Prasad offered during midnight. You can download and send these images as greetings for Krishna Janmashtami 2022 to one and all. Wishing everyone Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!

