Krishna Janmashtami is an auspicious Hindu festival to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is observed worldwide by all the devotees of Lord Krishna. Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 19, Friday. It is observed on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. The Ashtami tithi will begin at 9.20 pm on August 18, Thursday and end at 10.59 pm on August 19, Friday. As you celebrate Krishna Janmashtami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Celebrate Gokulashtami by Sending WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Krishna Jayanti Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS to Family and Friends

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm not just in India, but also worldwide. All the devotees visit temples of Lord Krishna near them to celebrate the day. Children dress up as Lord Krishna and roam around in their society to celebrate the day. Krishna devotees consider him as their supreme God, Leader, protector, philosopher, teacher and a very good friend. On this day, 56 types of bhog are offered to Lord Krishna. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and HD Wallpapers

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Lord Krishna Enhance Each Moment of Your Life, This Janmashtami and Always!

Happy Janmashtami 2022 to One and All!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna Give You Strength and Inspire You to Face All Difficulties in Life With Great Courage.

Celebrate This Auspicious Festival!

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Shree Krishna! Leave All Your Worries to Lord Krishna on The Auspicious Festival of Janmashtami and He Will Take Care of You.

Remember the Makhan Chor!

Krishna Janmashtami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022. May Kanha Come to Your House and Take Away All Your Makhan- Mishri With All Your Worries & Sorrow.

May This Krishna Janmashtami Be Filled With Bliss!

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blissful Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna’s Flute Invite the Melody of Love Into Your Life.

Lord Krishna was famous for stealing butter and was known as Makhan Chor. He was believed to be very naughty during his childhood. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great zeal throughout the world. The temples are decorated with lights and flowers. In Maharashtra, people perform Dahi Handi to celebrate the festival. You can download these messages to share with your loved ones on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!

