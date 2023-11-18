Labh Panchami is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in several states of India, especially in Gujarat. The festival of Labh Panchami is usually celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Kartik. Labh Panchami 2023 will be celebrated this year on Saturday, November 18. In Gujarat, the festival of Labh Panchami is known as Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami, and Labh Pancham. If you are looking online for Labh Panchami wishes, we have compiled a list of Labh Panchami 2023 wishes, Labh Panchami 2023 messages, Labh Panchami greetings, Labh Panchami images and HD wallpapers, SMS, and sayings that you can share with your family and friends.

On this day, most shop owners and businessmen in Gujarat restart their business activities on Labh Pancham after Diwali festivities. Hence, Labh Pancham is the first working day of Gujarati New Year in Gujarat. You can also download these Labh Panchami 2023 wishes and send them to your loved ones as Labh Panchami images and wallpapers.

The name of the festival, Labh Panchami, is derived from two words, "Labh" means "benefit" or "gain," and "Panchami" means the "fifth day." On Labh Panchami, devotees offer prayers and seek Lord Ganesh's blessings for success and prosperity. Various auspicious activities are taken up to seek prosperity and good fortune. This year, the Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat will begin at 05:56 AM and end at 09:35 AM. The Panchami Tithi will begin at 11:03 AM on November 17 and end at 09:18 AM on November 18, 2023.

