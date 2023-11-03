Lakshmi Puja is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth. Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on the amavasya (new moon day) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Ashwayuja, as per the amanta tradition or in the month of Kartika, as per purnimanta tradition, on the third day of Deepavali in most of India. In Assam, Bengal, and Odisha, Lakshmi Puja is celebrated five days after Vijaya Dashami. On Diwali, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset. This year, Lakshmi Puja 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will start from 05:06 PM and continue till 07:04 PM on the same day with a duration of 1 hour and 58 minutes. Scroll down to learn about the Lakshmi Puja 2023 date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

Lakshmi Puja 2023 Date

Lakshmi Puja 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12.

Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat

The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will start from 05:06 PM on November 12 and continue till 07:04 PM on the same day. The shubh muhurat duration will be 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Lakshmi Puja Timings

The Pradosh Kaal will be from 04:55 PM to 07:31 PM on November 12

The Vrishabha Kaal will be from 05:06 PM to 07:04 PM on November 12

The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 02:44 PM on November 12, 2023, and end at 02:56 PM on November 13, 2023.

Lakshmi Puja Significance

Lakshmi Puja is a religious ritual dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. This puja is widely observed in Hindu households and in businesses to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for financial prosperity and well-being. As per beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi is believed to travel the Earth on the night of the Lakshmi Puja. On the evening of Lakshmi Puja, people open their doors and windows to welcome the Goddess and place diya lights on their windows and balconies to invite her into their homes.

On the day of Lakshmi Puja, devotees seek the blessings of the Goddess. It is believed that by performing this puja with devotion and sincerity, devotees can attain financial stability and success in their lives.

