Lakshmi Puja is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in the northern and western regions. The day of Lakshmi Puja is dedicated to the Goddess Lakshmi, considered the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and abundance. Lakshmi Puja falls on the Amavasya (new moon day) in the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually occurs in October or November of the Gregorian calendar. The festival holds immense cultural and spiritual significance for Hindus, and it is observed with great devotion and enthusiasm. This year, Lakshmi Puja 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12. You will find it here if you are searching for Lakshmi Bhajan and Lakshmi Aarti online to sing on Lakshmi Puja 2023. People recite hymns, sing devotional songs, and perform aarti. Look at the Lakshmi Bhajan, Ganesh Aarti, that you can sing during Deepawali 2023. Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2023 Auspicious Dos and Don'ts: From Using Iron Utensils to Lending Money, Things To Keep in Mind on Deepavali.

On the day of Diwali, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset. This year, the Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will start from 05:06 PM and continue till 07:04 PM with a duration of 1 hour and 58 minutes. The occasion of Lakshmi Puja is preceded by Dhanteras, a day dedicated to worshipping Lord Dhanvantari (associated with Ayurveda) and Lord Kubera (the treasurer of wealth).

Laxmi Mata Aarti - Om Jai Laxmi Mata

Om Jai Lakshmi Mata Aarti

Jai Ganesha Aarti

On the day of Lakshmi Puja, families gather for special prayers and rituals. Various offerings are made to the Goddess, including sweets, fruits, flowers, and coins. In some regions, special dishes and sweets are prepared as offerings. It is a great and joyous time for families and friends to exchange gifts and sweets during Lakshmi Puja. On this day, communities often come together for collective Lakshmi Puja celebrations, especially in temples or community halls.

