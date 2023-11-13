Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2023 Auspicious Dos and Don'ts: From Using Iron Utensils to Lending Money, Things To Keep in Mind on Deepavali

Lakshmi Puja is a sacred tradition that brings families and communities together to seek the blessings of the goddess of wealth. By adhering to the dos and don'ts of this important ritual, you can ensure that your worship is not only spiritually meaningful but also in accordance with traditional practices.

Festivals & Events Meera| Nov 13, 2023 09:59 PM IST
Lakshmi Puja on Diwali 2023 Auspicious Dos and Don'ts: From Using Iron Utensils to Lending Money, Things To Keep in Mind on Deepavali
Lakshmi Puja 2023 (File Image)

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with great fervour and devotion by millions of people around the world. One of the most significant aspects of Diwali is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity of wealth and prosperity. Lakshmi Puja, performed on the third day of Diwali, is a time-honoured tradition that involves elaborate rituals and a focus on invoking the blessings of the goddess. To ensure a successful and auspicious Lakshmi Puja, here are some dos and don'ts to keep in mind:

Diwali Lakshmi Puja Dos:

Cleanliness and Purification: Before the puja, it's essential to clean and purify the home. This includes cleaning the puja area of the entire house and ensuring that it's well-lit and decorated. A clean and pure environment is believed to attract the goddess's blessings.

Rangoli and Decorations: Create colourful rangoli designs at the entrance of your home to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Decorate the puja area with flowers, especially marigolds and lotus, as they are considered auspicious.

Offerings: Prepare a variety of offerings, including sweets, fruits, and vegetarian dishes. Traditional sweets like laddoos, kheer, and jalebi are often included. You can also offer betel leaves, betel nuts, and fragrant flowers to the goddess.

Lighting Lamps: Light oil lamps or diyas to illuminate the puja area. The light symbolizes the removal of darkness and the arrival of divine grace. It's also customary to light incense sticks (agarbatti) for a fragrant atmosphere.

Chants and Mantras: Recite Lakshmi mantras and shlokas to invoke the goddess's blessings. A commonly recited mantra is "Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmi Namaha."

Pradosh Kaal: Observe Diwali Puja within the auspicious Pradosh Kaal time.

Diwali Puja: Incorporate turmeric, coriander, and lotus seeds into your Diwali Puja.

Diwali Lakshmi Puja Don'ts:

Non-Vegetarian Food: Avoid offering or consuming non-vegetarian food on the day of Lakshmi Puja, as it is considered impure during this auspicious occasion.

Lending or Borrowing Money: It's advisable not to lend or borrow money on the day of the puja, as it's believed to lead to financial instability.

Negative Thoughts: Maintain a positive and respectful mindset during the puja. Avoid arguments, negative thoughts, or harsh words, as they can diminish the positive energy of the ceremony.

Inauspicious Activities: Refrain from engaging in inauspicious activities like cutting your hair or nails on the day of the puja, as these actions are believed to bring bad luck.

Iron Utensils: Refrain from using iron utensils during the festivities.

Non-Vegetarian Food: Abstain from the consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcoholic beverages on the occasion of Diwali.

Lakshmi Puja is a sacred tradition that brings families and communities together to seek the blessings of the goddess of wealth. By adhering to the dos and don'ts of this important ritual, you can ensure that your worship is not only spiritually meaningful but also in accordance with traditional practices. Lakshmi Puja is an opportunity to express gratitude for prosperity and seek the goddess's continued blessings for financial well-being.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

