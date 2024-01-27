Born on January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai played a crucial role in India's freedom. He was extremely dedicated to the cause. His passionate support for the country has left a lasting impact on the nation’s history. On the birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, let's look into his remarkable life, his contributions, his efforts, the impact that he had, and the significance of the day. Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik And Other Politicians Pay Tributes To The Freedom Fighter.

Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary Day 2024 Date

January 28 marks the celebration of Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary.

Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti Significance

Lala Lajpat Rai was born on January 28, 1865, in Dudhike, Punjab. He was a renowned Indian freedom fighter and a prolific writer, politician, activist, and leader. He earned the nickname "Punjab Kesari", or "Lion of Punjab", for his strong nationalism. He played a major role in the Swadeshi movement. He urged Indians to use goods that were procured and made in India and boycott imported goods.

He was greatly influenced by his father's liberal views and his mother's religious beliefs. Lala Lajpat Rai's early education in Punjab paved the way for his interests in law and journalism. In 1880, he joined a government college in Lahore, where he was active in the Hindu reformist movement, and he founded The Arya Gazette. Later, in 1886, he moved to Hisar, where he played a key role in setting up the Bar Council and the local branch of the Indian National Congress. Rai was also active in journalism and contributed to many newspapers. In addition, he played a part in starting the Dayananda Anglo-Vedic School in Lahore, which later became The Islamia College in 1947.

In 1917, Rai went to the United States, where he started the Indian Home Rule League in New York. He came back to India in 1920 and led the non-cooperation movement. But he was jailed from 1921 to 1923 and later got elected to the legislative assembly.

Lala Lajpat Rai Death

In 1928, people across India protested the Simon Commission because it had only British members and no Indians. Rai suggested boycotting it and even led a peaceful march. But the British police charged at the people with lathis. Lala Lajpat Rai was severely injured in the process. He succumbed to his injuries on November 17, 1928.

Lala Lajpat Rai's strong commitment to seeing India as a free and fair country will continue to inspire us. His actions have served as a guiding light for future generations who are striving for a better country.

