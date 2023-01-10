Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the most sacred days dedicated to Lord Ganesha. This year, it will be observed on Tuesday, January 10. Sankashti Chaturthi falls every month, and each Sankashti Chaturthi has its own importance and significance. This day has immense significance among Hindus. Devotees fast and worship Lord Ganesha by offering him yellow flowers, Durva Grass and Til Koot. As you observe Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date and Puja Tithi: Know History, Significance of the Auspicious Day and All About Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi.

Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. He is one of the most loving gods worshipped first and is known as Pratham Pujya. He is believed to be the remover of all obstacles, and the one who worships Lord Ganesha on this day gets rid of all their problems. Here are Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Messages (File Image)

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Wishes

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Greetings (File Image)

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Greetings

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Wishes (File Image)

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Images

Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 (File Image)

The celebrations of Sankashti Chaturthi are different in Northern and Southern India. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra. People who do not have a child or desire to have a son must observe fast with great dedication on devotion on Sankashti Day. Wishing everyone a Happy Sakat Chauth 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2023 06:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).