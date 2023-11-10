Happy Diwali 2023! Diwali is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Hindus worldwide. Diwali festivities span over a period of five days, each day holding its own significance and rituals. Diwali 2023 will be celebrated from November 10 to November 15. On this auspicious day, people decorate their houses with different types of rangoli designs. The vibrant rangolis at the entrance of the houses add to the charm and enhance the overall festive mood. Rangolis are of different types as some make beautiful designs with flowers, and some make them with vibrant colours. Oil lamps or diyas are placed beside the rangoli to give a unique look. Here are some last-minute rangoli designs for Diwali that you can try to enhance the look of your house this festive season. Watch these Diwali rangoli videos below and try out these simple rangoli patterns that you can make in no time. HR Making Rangoli in Office for Diwali Funny Memes, Jokes and Hilarious Tweets That Will Crack You Up Go Viral!

Diwali Rangoli Designs

Beautiful Diwali Rangoli Ideas

Easy Diwali Rangoli Designs With Flowers

Simple Rangoli Designs With Colourful Powders

Diwali, also known as the ‘Festival of Lights’, usually falls in the month of October or November, depending on the Hindu lunar calendar. As per the Hindu Calendar, Diwali begins on Krishna Paksha Trayodashi of Ashwin month and ends on Shukla Paksha Dwitiya of Kartik month. During Diwali, special prayers are dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and wealth and hence, the day of Lakshmi Pujan is considered very auspicious. Family and friends exchange sweets and gifts as a token of love. During the five days of Diwali, there is an atmosphere of joy, festivity, and spirituality. Families come together, special meals are prepared, and prayers are offered for blessings, prosperity, and well-being.

