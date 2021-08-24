Married women fast on Kajari Teej every year for the attainment long life of their partners. Kajari Teej fast is observed on the third day of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapad month. It is also known as Kajali Teej, Budhi Teej or Saturi Teej. This year the fast of Kajari Teej will be observed on Wednesday, August 25. On this day, married women keep a fast without water for the long life of their husbands and a happy married life. The fast is broken by offering arghya (water) to the moon. Kajari Teej 2021 Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Puja Rituals and Significance of Badi Teej Festival.

Although the fast of Kajari Teej is observed by only married women, but it is believed that girls who are facing obstacles in their marriage can also keep the fast of Kajari Teej. Mehndi forms an important part of Kajari Teej in terms of solah shringar. Women apply designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral Mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist Mehandi pattern, lace glove Mehandi designs, and so many more. On Hariyali Teej, it is considered lucky to apply Mehendi and if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs:

Easy Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIY Mehndi Design (@diymehndidesign)

Simple Floral Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIY Mehndi Design (@diymehndidesign)

Beautiful Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIY Mehndi Design (@diymehndidesign)

Mehndi Design Especially For Teej

Kajari Teej mehndi designs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mehndi Design Especially For Teej

Kajari Teej mehndi designs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mind-Blowing Mehndi Design Especially For Teej (Watch Video)

Neemdi Mata is worshiped on the day of Kajari Teej. The goddess is considered to be a form of Maa Parvati. Mal Pua is prepared to offer as Bhog. For worship, a small pond is made out of soil or cow dung, in which Neemdi Mata is placed by offering chunari on a neem branch. Women keep a fast for the whole day and worship the Maa by doing Solah Shringar (Sixteen Adornments).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2021 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).