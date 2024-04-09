Get ready to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2024! It's an important festival for Muslims, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is celebrated by people in India and around the world. Girls and women dress up in beautiful shararas or stunning salwar kameez suits, often adding a hijab. Men and boys go for the classic kurta pyjama look. One thing that's a must for Muslim women on this day is applying mehendi, also known as henna. It adds to the festive vibe and looks really pretty. Did you know that the scent of henna has a special meaning? It symbolises joy for married couples! Now, if you're searching for gorgeous mehendi designs to make your hands look amazing this Eid, no worries; we've got your back! Let's make this Eid al-Fitr 2024 even more memorable with stunning mehendi designs!

If you're still unsure about which henna design or Eid mehendi design to choose for Eid al-Fitr, we've got you covered! We've handpicked some awesome mehendi designs just for you. Whether you prefer a stunning full hand mehendi design, a beautiful front hand mehendi design, or something with unique aesthetics, we've got it all. You can also opt for an exquisite backhand mehendi design or go for the intricate Arabic mehendi designs. Each design features lovely floral details, cool geometric patterns, or intricate dot work. No matter your preference, you'll surely find a design to dazzle your hands this Eid al-Fitr 2024. So, why wait? Dive into the videos and pick your favourite! It's time to make your hands shine! Here are 5 stunning Eid mehendi designs to flaunt this Eid al-Fitr 2024. Pakistani Mehndi Designs for Eid 2024: From Arabic Mehndi to Moon Mehndi Designs, These Beautiful Henna Patterns Will Add to Eid al-Fitr Celebrations.

1. Stunning Full Hand Mehendi Design

2. Gorgeous Front Hand Mehendi Design

3. Beautiful Aesthetics Mehendi Design

4. Exquisite Back Hand Mehendi Design

5. Intricate Arabic Mehendi Design

Millions of Muslims across the globe will celebrate Eid on April 10 or 11, depending on the moon's sighting on Chand Raat. People in India will likely observe the festival on Thursday. We wish everyone a very Happy Eid in advance.

