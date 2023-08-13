Sawan Shivratri 2023 will be celebrated on August 14, the second Shivratri to be observed in this year's Sawan Maas after July 15. This annual observance falls on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi tithi in the month of Sawan and will be celebrated twice, as Sawan 2023 will continue for two months. After the Mahashivrtatri celebration, Sawan Shivratri is the second most important observance of Shivratri for devotees of Lord Shiva. To celebrate this day, people often observe the stringent Sawan Shivratri Fast and dress up in colourful festive clothing to visit Lord Shiva temples. Donning Sawan Shivratri Special Mehndi is also a common practice during this observance. Masik Shivratri 2023 Dates List: When Is Maha Shivratri?

Every year, twelve Shivratri celebrations are observed during the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi tithi. It is important to note that July 15 marks the first Sawan Shivratri observance. The second Sawan Shivratri 2023 will be celebrated on August 14. The entire month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, therefore, the observance of Shivratri in this month is extra special. As we prepare to celebrate Sawan Shivratri 2023, here are some Sawan Shivratri Mehendi designs that will help you to prepare for this festive occasion. Shravan Month Festivals 2023 List: Check Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Sawan Maas.

If Minimalism Is Your Style

Perfect Designs for Beginners

For the Pro-Mehendi-Designers

Is It Mehendi or Is It Art?

For Simple Henna Design Lovers

We hope that these Mehndi designs help add to your festive celebrations for Sawan Shivratri 2023. Sawan Shivaratri is more popular in North Indian states - Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, where Purnimant Lunar Calendar is followed. Here’s wishing Sawan Shivratri 2023 brings with it all the happiness and prosperity you deserve. Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2023 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).