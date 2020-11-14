Happy Diwali 2020! The auspicious celebration of Deepavali fondly called as the ‘festival of lights’ is one of the most awaited festivities throughout the year. Houses are decked up, special snacks are made, families come together and exchange greetings of Happy Diwali with one another. The house deck up sees most household adorned with beautiful and colorful Rangoli and Pookalam designs. Today marks the celebration of Choti Diwali 2020 and we get it if you are looking for quick and easy Rangoli designs for Diwali 2020. So we have got you simple and quick colourful rangoli patterns made with powder and marigold flowers. These designs will make you the special occasion of Deepavali 2020. Each idea is complemented with DIY videos for step-by-step guidance. Scroll on for beautiful and easy Diwali rangoli designs, colourful rangoli patterns, quick dot rangoli for Diwali.

Watch Video: Rangoli Using Fork

Forks, bangles, spoons, rings, and so many small things that you own at your house can help you giving that elegant touch to your rangoli. But only if you know the skill! This video will guide you what and how using tiny materials can make your rangoli look traditional. Diwali 2020 Rangoli Designs: Simple Traditional Rangoli Patterns to Beautify Your Homes This Festive Season (Watch Videos).

Watch Video: Rangoli Using Marigold Flowers

Flower rangolis or Pookalam are extremely popular during festivals. Create it at the centre of your house or glorify a corner like the above video and enjoy your Deepavali celebration. Easy Diwali 2020 Rangoli Designs And Mehendi Patterns: Easy Deepavali Lamp Rangoli Images And Henna Images to Prepare For the Festive Season (Watch Videos).

Watch Video: Diya Rangoli

Diya Rangoli is essential and an excellent design for the beginners. You can beautify your door entrances by making tiny diyas with bright colours to give a welcome your guest for the festival. The above video shows you quick hacks with the help of which you can make a beautiful Rangoli pattern, keeping a diya as your centre of attraction.

Watch Video: Pookalam

This is another video that will guide you to make a breath-taking Pookalam for the Diwali celebration. The design is the latest, and the steps are extremely easy to give you a beautiful final result. Collect some fresh flowers and leaves to beautify your space.

We hope that the above videos will be helpful to you. There is nothing more satisfying than giving your home your personal touch at the festival. Lights, earthen lamps, candles, Rangolis and Pookalams, is what makes Diwali worth remembering. Shubh Deepavali, everyone!

