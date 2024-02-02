LGBT+ History Month 2024 will be observed from February 1 to February 29. This annual observance is focused on raising awareness about the history of gay rights and related civil rights movements and celebrating the people in the LGBT+ community and all their struggles and strife. Every year, the commemoration of LGBT+ History Month is focused on remembering the history of the LGBT+ community, the challenges and discrimination that they still face in various parts of the world and the ways that we can help amplify the voices of those in the community and help build them up. As we celebrate LGBT+ History Month 2024, here is everything you need to know about this observance, its history, LGBT+ History Month 2024 theme and how to celebrate LGBT+ History Month. Black History Month 2024 Theme, History and Significance: Know All About the Important Observance in February To Celebrate African-American History Month.

When is LGBT+ History Month 2024?

As mentioned before, LGBT+ History Month is celebrated throughout February annually in the UK. It was founded in 1994 by Missouri high-school history teacher Rodney Wilson and is celebrated in various months across different countries like Australia, Canada, Cuba, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States. LGBT+ History Month celebrations in the UK take place in the month of February.

LGBT+ History Month 2024 Theme

Every year, the commemoration of LGBT+ History Month revolves around dedicated themes. LGBT+ History Month 2024 Theme is "Medicine - #UnderTheScope." Under this theme, people are sure to focus on celebrating the LGBT+ people’s contribution to the field of Medicine and Healthcare both historically and today. Pride Month: What Is 2S in the 2SLGBTQIA+? Know All About the Acronym and Its Transformation.

The celebration of LGBT+ History Month in the UK coincides with a major celebration of the 2003 abolition of Section 28. There are sure to be special marches, events, and campaigns focused on amplifying the voices of people from the LGBT+ community in the UK that highlight the history and journey they have had to date, as well as encourage people to consider the reformations that are still required to help the people of the community.

