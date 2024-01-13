Lohri, also known as Lohadi or Lal Loi, is a popular Punjabi folk festival celebrated primarily in the northern states of India. The festival of Lohri is closely linked to the Hindu festival Makara Sankranti, and it is celebrated one day before that. Lohri is celebrated one day before Maghi (Makar Sankranti), and the date of the Lohri festival is determined as per the Hindu Solar Calendar. The popular festival falls in January in the Gregorian calendar. However, every year, people are confused about Lohri dates and wonder if the popular Sikh festival falls on January 13 or 14.

Is Lohri 2024 on January 13 or 14 This Year?

This year, Lohri 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 14. The Lohri Sankranti Moment is at 02:54 AM on January 15. It is believed by many that the festival marks the passing of the winter solstice. Lohri marks the end of winter and is a welcome of longer days and the sun's journey to the Northern Hemisphere.

Makar Sankranti 2024 Date in India

In 2024, Lohri will fall on January 14, and Makar Sankranti or Maghi will fall on January 15. The festival of Lohri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp by lighting bonfires, eating festive food, dancing and collecting gifts. The lighting of a bonfire during this winter festival is an ancient tradition as since ancient times, people lit the bonfire to reignite the return of longer days. Lohri is celebrated to mark the last of the coldest days of winter and holds great importance in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir since Mughal times. The festival is observed as Lal Loi in the Sindhi community.

Most families in North India usually have private Lohri celebrations in their houses. Lohri rituals are performed with the accompaniment of special Lohri songs. As per records, the date of Lohri changes every 70 years. In the late 19th century, Lohri used to fall on 11th January. In the mid-20th century, the festival used to be celebrated on 12th January or 13th January. In the 21st century, Lohri generally falls on the 13th or 14th of January.

