Happy Lohri 2024! Lohri is a popular Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the Punjab region of India. The festival, which marks the end of winter and the onset of longer days, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour in several parts of North India. This year, Lohri 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 13 (many would celebrate on January 14 as per Panchang). The festival holds great cultural and traditional importance and is marked by songs, dances and sumptuous meals. Lohri songs, or Lohri folk songs, are an integral part of the Logri celebrations. Many Lohri songs have gained popularity over the years, but some of the most famous ones include "Sunder Mundriye Ho!," "Lo A Gayi Lohri Ve," "Sundri Mundri," "Sanu De Lohri," "Ishq Tera Tadpaave," among others. These Lohri songs have been passed down through generations, preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Punjab region. If you are looking online for trending Lohri songs, Lohri dance songs, then we have you covered! How is Dulla Bhatti Related to Lohri Festivities? Know the Significance of Reciting His Songs During the Harvest Festival of Punjab.

Many Lohri songs contain references to historical figures, folk heroes like Dulla Bhatti, and traditional tales. These songs often praise the bravery, generosity, and kindness of legendary personalities. The energetic and lively tunes of Lohri songs create a joyful atmosphere during the festival. People gather around the bonfire, sing these songs, and dance to their beats. From ‘Laal Ghaghra’ to ‘Tu Kamaal Di’, Top 5 Songs That Capture the Magic of Lohri.

Sundar Mundariye Lohri Song

Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve

Sanu De Lohri

Ishq Tera Tadpaave

During the Lohri festivities, children go from door to door singing songs and are given sweets and, occasionally, money. The festival of Lohri has been celebrated with great zeal in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir since Mughal times. The festival is observed as Lal Loi in the Sindhi community. These songs are not just musical expressions, but they also share stories of the ancient folklore associated with the festival.

