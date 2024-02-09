The Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, is celebrated in many countries throughout Asia. In 2024, it will be celebrated on February 10, which falls on a Saturday. The Lunar New Year celebrates the return of the spring season, or planting season, a time for growth and renewal. Though the Lunar New Year has its origins in the past, it still carries some beliefs, superstitions, and traditions that were passed down through generations. Every culture has its own superstitions. While Indians believe that lemons and chillies help ward off evil spirits, certain Western countries believe that crossing paths with a black cat brings bad luck. The Japanese avoid taking photos in threes as it is believed to bring misfortune, and the Greeks throw salt over their left shoulder to keep evil spirits away. The Chinese, too, believe in superstitions, which become more prominent around the Chinese New Year as it is a time when everyone wants to get rid of the old and look forward to the new. When is Chinese New Year 2024? From Oranges to Peaches; List of Lucky Fruits for Spring Festival This Year.

As we welcome the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon, it is important to know about traditions and superstitions to invite abundance and prosperity into our lives. Let’s look at the dos and don’ts for the Chinese New Year to ensure a Xin Nian Hao (Happy New Year) filled with good fortune.

Why Do You Clean Your House on Lunar New Years

Clutter tends to constrict us and restrict the flow of positive energy. Asian countries believe in the wise saying, ‘cleanliness is nearer to godliness.’ Remember, cleanliness is not just about tidiness but also about balancing mind, soul, and body. This tradition of cleaning your home before the Lunar New Year symbolises sweeping away the bad luck of the past year and making room for good luck to enter your life.

Why Do You Get Red Envelopes on Lunar New Years

Red envelopes are filled with money and gifted to the elderly or children during the Lunar New Year. The tradition of receiving red envelopes, known as hóngbāo in Mandarin or Lai See in Cantonese, symbolises abundance and prosperity for the new year. Red is a colour that is said to bring good luck and happiness to the receiver in Asian culture. Hence, the tradition is a very popular one in Asian countries.

Why Do You Eat Noodles on Lunar New Year

Eating noodles on the Lunar New Year is a symbol of abundance and prosperity in life and a full stomach, of course. It is believed that the longer the noodles, the better the quality of your life and the longer you will live. The noodles are not just meant to slurp. Known as changshou mian, the length of the noodles is symbolic as it represents good fortune and should not be cut or broken while eating.

Why Do You Put Oranges on Your Bed on Lunar New Years

Oranges are auspicious fruits in Chinese culture. It symbolises happiness, good luck, fortune, prosperity, and abundance. Their perfectly round shape, golden orange colour and sweet scent are said to bring good luck. Placing mandarin oranges on the bed during the Lunar New Year is said to enhance your good luck and fortune. It sets the tone for a prosperous year ahead.

Why Do You Give Two Mandarin Oranges on Lunar New Years

In Mandarin and Cantonese, the word for ‘orange’ sounds similar to the words for ‘wealth’ and ‘good luck', making it a common gift during the Lunar New Year. In Chinese culture, odd numbers are associated with bad luck, while even numbers bring good fortune. Hence, giving two Mandarin oranges on the Lunar New Year is a way to wish someone good luck and prosperity in the coming year.

By following these dos and don'ts, you can unlock the potential for a prosperous and auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon. Embrace the traditions, welcome abundance, and celebrate Xin Nian Hao (Happy New Year) with joy and optimism!

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

