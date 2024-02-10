We’re already two months into the year 2024; why is the new year being celebrated now? The Lunar New Year does not follow the usual Gregorian calendar. This year, the Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, will be celebrated on February 10, which falls on a Saturday. The Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year or the Spring Festival, is called Chūnjié in Mandarin. The lunar calendar follows the moon’s phases; hence, it is celebrated on a different day every year. The Chinese New Year begins with the appearance of the new moon, that takes place between January 21 and February 20. The Chinese zodiac operates on a 12-year cycle and every year is associated with an animal and an element. According to the Chinese zodiac cycle, the year 2024 is the year of the wood dragon. The dragon is an auspicious symbol that signifies authority, strength, wisdom, power and good fortune. Read on to learn more about the significance of the Lunar New Year 2024. Red Envelopes for Chinese New Year 2024: Lunar New Year Red Envelope Significance, Amount and More To Know About This Unique Tradition.

Lunar New Year (Chinese New Year 2024) Day Date

In 2024, the Lunar New Year or the Chinese New Year will be celebrated on February 10. It falls on a Saturday.

Which animal is associated with the year 2024?

The year 2024 is the year of the wood dragon.

What Years fall under the year of the dragon?

People who were born in the years 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and the impending year 2024 fall under the year of the dragon. People born in the Dragon Years are known to be ambitious, confident, charismatic, innovative, driven, and intelligent.

The Year of the Dragon is believed to be a time of extraordinary leadership, innovation, and problem-solving prowess. As we step into 2024, this auspicious period is anticipated to bring a number of opportunities for taking on new ventures, exploring new horizons, and generating value both personally and for others as well. In particular, the wood dragon is a symbol of resilience, power, strength, and determination—a beacon of resilience in life's ebbs and flows. The year of the wood dragon’s specialty lies in the unique fusion of the dragon’s might and pride along with the nurturing and growth qualities of the wood, making this a very rare and unique combination.

While the Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year, has its roots in Chinese culture, the day is celebrated by people across the world. The celebrations include red envelopes, red lanterns, fireworks, parades, dragon dances, decorations, feasts with family, and following traditions. Chinese New Year 2024 Wishes for Year of the Dragon: 'Gong Hei Fat Choy' Messages, Lunar New Year WhatsApp Stickers, CNY Photos To Celebrate the Spring Festival.

