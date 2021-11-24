The much-anticipated Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 will take place on November 25, Thursday. But don't you want to see the special characters and heritage balloons take to the streets in the iconic New York Parade in advance? Of course, you want to! And Macy's has brought that opportunity to you by holding the Balloon Inflation Event that happens today. Yes, you heard that right! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Balloon Inflation Event is scheduled to occur on November 24, Wednesday.

After the celebrations in 2020 were scaled-down due to the pandemic, both the Parade as well as the Balloon Inflation are on for 2021. The pre-parade event happens to let people know what to expect in the main parade. Macy's giant character balloons are prepared to take flights on Thanksgiving Day which is open for public viewing in the Upper West Side. Here's all you need to know about the security reminder put into place along with the requirements that are essential to take part in the inflation event. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Live Streaming Online: Know Date and Time of 95th Edition of New York's Iconic Event, Get When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of Parade From Home.

With the 28 floats ready to wow the crowd, newcomers have been added to the list of the signature character balloons. Baby Yoda being the centre of attraction is all set to fly high in New York's prominent parade. Along with that, Pikachu and Eeve along with Ada Twist and a rendition of Ronald McDonald will also take flight on Turkey Day.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Balloon Inflation Event Date, Time and Place: The pre-event will start at 12 noon on November 24, Wednesday and will be kept open till 6 p.m. Amidst that, viewers can join to witness the character balloons coming to life at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: From Its Origin to Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know About The Annual Celebration in New York.

Security Requirements: Vaccinated people above the age of 12 years are only allowed to witness the Balloon Inflation Event. They will have to provide proof to their screeners before entering the viewing route and the spectators are not allowed to carry large backpacks, coolers, alcoholic beverages, chairs and umbrellas. Fully vaccinated viewers are only allowed to enter the space and they're required to maintain social distance and wear masks all the time. Guests can provide proof in the form of a photo of the vaccination card or a print/digital copy of the same works. Following the security check, attendees will be able to move through the checkpoint to view the balloons on the 77tj and the 81st Streets.

This is all you must know about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021 Balloon Inflation Event that will come to pass today! Hurry up before you miss out on this remarkable event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).