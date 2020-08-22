Madras Day is annually celebrated on August 22. This event is observed to commemorate the founding of the city of Madras, which is now known as Chennai, which is the current capital of Tamil Nadu. On August 22, 1639, the village of Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam was purchased by East India Company. The deal was struck by Francis Day, his ‘dubash’ Beri Thimmappa, and their superior, Andrew Cogan, with the local Nayak rulers. The land which was bought that time today stands a St George Fort. Around the fort, settlements took place and slowly villages were brought together, after that old and new towns linked up which gave birth to a city. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Madras Day 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. It also includes Happy Madras Day wishes, Facebook greetings, quotes, messages and SMS to celebrate the founding day of Chennai. Madras Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: All About The Day to Recall The Journey of Present-Day Chennai.

The city of Madras will be celebrating its 381st birthday and it is indeed a proud moment for the resident of Chennai. Today, Chennai stands tall for a variety of reasons, be it education, healthcare, IT, history, tourism, auto industries, movies, etch the city has flourished in all field. The idea of a Madras Day was first suggested by Chennai-based journalist Vincent D'Souza to historian S. Muthiah during a meeting of the trustees of the Chennai Heritage foundation in 2004. On the occasion of Madras Day, various activities, parades and government functions are organised. Madras Day 2020 Wishes in Tamil and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Share Your Pride About the Beautiful City of Chennai.

Usually, on Madras Day activities like heritage walk, food festivals, poetry reading session, exhibitions and public talks are organised to promote the glory of the city. Unfortunately, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, not many outdoor functions will be organised. However, you can keep the spirit of Madras Day 2020 celebration high by sending out to your friends Happy Madras Day 2020 wishes, quotes and wallpapers which are available for free download below.

Residents of Chennai should opt to stay indoors and participate in virtual functions to become part of Madras Day celebration. By this spread of COVID-19 germs can be avoided. Apart from this various delicacies can be prepared at home and enjoyed along with your family members. We wish residents of Chennai, Happy Madras Day 2020.

