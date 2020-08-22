Happy Madras Day to all residents in and around the city of Tamil Nadu. The capital city of Chennai was formerly known as Madras until its official name change in 1996. Madras Day is an important day in the history of this place. It is believed, on this day, ie on August 22, 1639, the village of Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam was purchased by East India Company from Damarla Venkatadri Nayaka, the viceroy of the Vijayanagar Empire. The idea of Madras Day is to celebrate the foundation of the city and honour its history, traditions and culture. On this day, people also share with each other messages and images for Happy Madras Day. Being a Tamil-spoken region, people look for special Madras Day images, messages and greetings in Tamil. We make the search easy for you, by providing you latest Madras Day 2020 images, wallpapers, messages, greetings and quotes in Tamil. Madras Day 2020: Stunning Photos That Show the Natural Beauty and Aesthetic Architecture of Chennai.

Madras Day celebrations are being marked for three centuries now. The earliest recorded celebrations were in the year 1939 when the British government sponsored the event. The idea to celebrate the birth of the city annually was brought up by three journalists Shashi Nair and Vincent D'Souza and S. Muthiah. Various events, heritage walks, exhibitions highlighting the history and progress of the city are held. But this because of the pandemic the celebrations may differ. You can however, always send out your wishes to your friends and neighbours from the city. To make it easy, we bring you Happy Madras Day 2020 images, messages, greetings, quotes and wallpapers all for free download. You can use them to send your wishes for the day. Marina Beach to Vandalur Zoo, These Are Some of The Best Places to Visit in Chennai.

Happy Madras Day (File Image)

Happy Madras Day (File Image)

Happy Madras Day (File Image)

We hope our collection of free images, Madras city photos, greetings and messages help you to communicate your pride about the city. The celebrations of Madras Day go on for weeks to a month! It started off as a half-a-day event 12 years ago and has now grown to be known as 'Madras month' with different events planned throughout the month of August. Wishing all residents, Happy Madras Day 2020.

