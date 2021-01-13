Happy Magh Bihu 2021! The festive season of the new year has begun as different states ring in their harvest festivals. Along with Magh Bihu, Lohri, Bhogi and Pongal are being celebrated today. All of these festivals celebrate a good harvest season and hope for a better year. Magh Bihu is predominantly celebrated in the north-east Indian state of Assam. Like Makar Sankranti is dedicated to Sun God, the festival of Bihu worships Agni ie fire. So on this day, people lit up bonfires, have special feasts, sing traditional songs and ring in the celebrations of Magh Bihu. And how can we forget, the exchange of Happy Bihu greetings and messages? So here, we bring you a collection of latest Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu 2021 images with greetings and messages for free download. We also give you a few WhatsApp stickers, Telegram messages, GIFs and images to send everyone over these social media platforms.

Every festival has its set of rituals and so does Bihu. On the previous day called Uruka, people do makeshift huts called Meji, made of bamboos and leaves. Traditional dishes called Til Pithta are made for the feasts. People then light bonfires and sit around it to celebrate. The Meji huts are also burnt and the ash is scattered in the fields for a good produce. And then people send out their heartfelt wishes of prosperity and new start of the harvest to their friends and family members. So we too have made a collection of Magh Bihu images, Bhogali Bihu 2021 images and wallpapers in HD, Happy Magh Bihu wishes images, Magh Bihu WhatsApp Stickers, Magh Bihu GIF greeting images and more. Happy Bhogi 2021 Messages and HD Images: Best WhatsApp Greetings, Bhogi Panduga Subhakankshalu Photos, GIFs and Wishes to Celebrate First Day of Pongal.

Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy Bihu. May Your Life Be As Colorful and Joyful As the Festival of Magh Bihu 2021.

Message Reads: May This Festival of Zeal and Verve Fill Your Life With Lots of Energy and Enthusiasm; and May It Help You Bring Happiness and Prosperity to You and Your Loved Ones. Heartiest Magh Bihu 2021 Greetings.

Message Reads: Enjoy the Festive Season! Sing and Dance With Fun…Wishing You Happiness on This Magh Bihu 2021.

Message Reads: May the Joyous Harvest Season Bring to You and Your Family Happiness & Prosperity. Happy Magh Bihu 2021!

Message Reads: B-Bond of Love

I-Icon of Assam

H-Humanity

U-Unity

This is our Bihu, our soul… Wish you all a Happy Magh Bihu!

Happy Bihu GIFs

Bihu WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send your greetings via WhatsApp Stickers. Go to the Play Store and search for Bihu stickers. You will get a lot of customised options for each festival. Download the sticker pack you like and use it via WhatsApp. Along with the above wishes and images of Magh Bihu, we hope you can send your heartfelt greetings to everyone. We wish you a long and fulfilling life! LatestLY wishes you and your family a very Happy Magh Bihu 2021.

