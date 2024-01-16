Magh Bihu is a popular harvest festival celebrated in the northeastern state of Assam with great fervour and enthusiasm. The festival, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghar Domahi, marks the end of the harvesting season. It is one of the several Bihu festivals observed in the state, each marking a different agricultural phase. Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, usually falls in the month of Magh, which corresponds to January in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Magh Bihu 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The Sankranti Moment on Magha Bihu is at 02:54 AM on January 15. Magh Bihu is observed on the first day of Magh month as per Bengali Panjika. In Assam, the Magh Bihu celebration of Sankranti lasts for a week. Makar Sankranti 2024 in Different States: From Uttarayan in Gujarat to Khichdi Parv in Uttar Pradesh, Here's How the Harvest Festival Is Celebrated Around India.

Magh Bihu 2024 will be celebrated on will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 16.

The festival of Magh Bihu revolves around harvest celebrations and marks the end of the harvesting season. The first day of Magh Bihu is known as Uruka or the Bihu Eve and starts at early dawn by a post-harvesting ceremony called ‘Meji’. During Magh Bihu, people express gratitude to the deities for a bountiful harvest and celebrate the abundance of crops. The festival of Magh Bihu is dedicated to Agni, the Lord of Fire. However, in the rest of India, the festival of Sankranti is dedicated to Surya, the Sun Lord. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events in the First Month of the Year.

On this day, a bonfire (Meji) is lit, and people offer prayers to the God of Fire. They perform rituals, sing traditional songs, and indulge in delicious Assamese delicacies. During Magh Bihu, people of Assam make rice cakes, which are popular by names like Sunga Pitha, Til Pitha, etc. and some other sweets of coconut called Laru.

